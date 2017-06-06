Calendar » Community Interpreter Certificate Info Session

June 6, 2017 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Antioch University Santa Barbara and Just Communities offers a 15-unit Community Interpreter Certificate that can be completed in 9 months. Learn interpretation skills, interpretation and translation business planning, and interpreter self-care that can be used in many professional and social service settings. Ideal for bilingual and multilingual individuals.

RSVP for the June 6 info session. Room 124.

For more information, visit: Community Interpreter Certificate.