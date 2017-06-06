Community Interpreter Certificate Info Session
June 6, 2017 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm
Antioch University Santa Barbara and Just Communities offers a 15-unit Community Interpreter Certificate that can be completed in 9 months. Learn interpretation skills, interpretation and translation business planning, and interpreter self-care that can be used in many professional and social service settings. Ideal for bilingual and multilingual individuals.
RSVP for the June 6 info session. Room 124.
For more information, visit: Community Interpreter Certificate.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 6, 2017 5:30pm - 6:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University Santa Barbara, Room 124, 602 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.antioch.edu/santa-barbara/event/info-session-community-interpreter-certificate-2/