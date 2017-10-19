Calendar » Community Mosaic Project 2nd Event Set

October 19, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Two South Coast women are seeking community support for a project aimed at bringing more color, art and history to the region.

An informal wine-and-cheese reception to discuss the project is planned from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Menelli Trading Co., 1080 Coast Village Road, Santa Barbara. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/SBTimelineMosaic/

Robin Elander of Global Good Impact and Betsy Gallery of Elizabeth Gallery Mosaics have started the community outreach and design of a project to build a 50-foot mosaic of Santa Barbara’s History.

The project is modeled after London’s Queentithe Dock Mosaic, which Gallery learned about earlier this year. The local project will take between two and three years from design to completion, organizers said.

The effort is seeking community participation from residents, businesses and local organizations to tell Santa Barbara’s story from an environmental, anthropological, business and cultural perspective, Gallery said. “When the design phase is complete we will also have classes where residents can join and actively learn to make a mosaic,” she said.

Also, a certificate design course on large-scale public mosaics is planned for Dec. 1 to 3 at the Menelli Trading Co. To register, see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/certificate-design-course-for-large-scale-public-mosaics-tickets-37049041681

The first community partners meeting on the project was Oct. 3 at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum where some 25 people discussed it.

CONTACT: Robin Elander at [email protected]