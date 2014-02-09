Calendar » Community RAIN DANCE - SB Mission

February 9, 2014 from 12:30pm - 1:30pm

World Dance for Humanity, in partnership with the Santa Barbara Mission, is inviting the community to a very special time of song, dance, prayer and friendship at the beautiful Mission steps and lawn on Sunday, February 9th, 12:30-1:30pm. This is a non-denominational, non-partisan, free gathering, a chance to celebrate our community and lift our voices and spirits together. Community leaders, clergy, environmentalists, the Fire Service, and the public are invited to take part. The event will begin with a blessing from the Mission Fathers. World Dance will perform rain dances with African, Latin, and American influences, a Gospel Choir will sing and invite us all to join in, and the dancers will close with some swing and salsa for everyone to enjoy, followed by a closing prayer and blessing.



Brought to you by World Dance for Humanity in partnership with the Santa Barbara Mission

Event Coordinator: Teresa Kuskey Nowak 805/452-2327

Press Contact: Janet Reineck 805/966-5430

www.WorldDanceforHumanity.org