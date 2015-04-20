Calendar » Community West Bank Hosts Free “Spring Shred”

April 20, 2015 from 11:00am - 1:00pm

Community West Bank’s Spring Shred Protects Against Identity Theft

In its ongoing effort to help guard against identity theft, Community West Bank will host its annual Spring Shred the week of April 20 at four of the financial institution’s branches, two in Santa Barbara County. Spring Shred is an opportunity to safely destroy sensitive documents. The event is free and open to the public. Participants are asked to observe the two-box per person maximum for shredding. Shred-It is providing the on-site shredding service.

Monday, April 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Santa Maria branch, 2615 S. Miller Ave., (805) 938-1690



Thursday, April 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Goleta branch, 5827 Hollister Ave., (805) 683-4944

Spring Shred participants also will be able to talk with local law enforcement and obtain valuable information about the measures one can take to protect against identity theft.

“The number of identity theft victims continues to rise. It affects about 10 million people each year,” noted Eric Swanson, Community West Bank Marketing Director. “Shredding personal documents is the first step in protecting against it. We hope as many people as possible take advantage of Spring Shred.”

Community West Bank was founded as Goleta National Bank in 1989. In 2004, the name changed to Community West Bank to better reflect the bank’s expanding footprint while emphasizing its three core services: relationship banking, mortgage lending, and Small Business Administration lending. It has since grown and now has $550 million in assets and 130 employees at five branches – Goleta (the original), Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, and Westlake Village.