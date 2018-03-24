Calendar » Community Wildfire Protection Plan Workshop

June 18, 2015 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The Montecito Fire Protection District needs input for development of the CWPP. Our intent is to bring together diverse local interests to identify mutual concerns and locally derived solutions for protecting life, homes, businesses, community infrastructure, and historical resources while balancing the need for natural resource sustainability. All stakeholders including property-owners, residents, local agencies, organizations, associations, business-owners, community leaders, and interested publics are encouraged to attend this workshop.

For more information, call Kerry Kellogg at 805.565.8018.