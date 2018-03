Calendar » Compagnie Marie Chouinard

March 8, 2013 from 8:00pm

Compagnie Marie Chouinard Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Fri, Mar 8 8:00 PM The Granada Theatre $38 - $48 : General Public $20 : UCSB Students Principal Sponsors: Dr. Richard & Annette Caleel Co-Cponsor: Albert & Elaine Borchard Foundation From Montreal Marie Chouinard, Artistic Director Pioneering Montreal artist Marie Chouinard has been a formidable presence on world stages for nearly three decades.