Compassionate and Cooperative Communication Skills 1 Day Training

February 18, 2017 from 9:30 AM - 4:30 PM

In this 1 day course will will learn:

  • to recognize how personal interpretations can serve to create misunderstands and conflict
  • to improve cooperation by listening with empathy and speaking so others hear and understand
  • how to transform conflict into mutually beneficial solutions rather than  compromise

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: February 18, 2017 9:30 AM - 4:30 PM
  • Price: $85:00
  • Location: 1528 Chapala St 3rd Fl, Santa Barbara CA 93101
  • Website: http://cscsb.org
 
 
 