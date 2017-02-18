Compassionate and Cooperative Communication Skills 1 Day Training
February 18, 2017 from 9:30 AM - 4:30 PM
In this 1 day course will will learn:
- to recognize how personal interpretations can serve to create misunderstands and conflict
- to improve cooperation by listening with empathy and speaking so others hear and understand
- how to transform conflict into mutually beneficial solutions rather than compromise
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: $85:00
- Location: 1528 Chapala St 3rd Fl, Santa Barbara CA 93101
- Website: http://cscsb.org