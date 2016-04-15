Composer’s Concert
April 15, 2016 from 7:00 pm
The Composer’s Concert on Friday, April 15, at 7 p.m. in Deane Chapel highlights new works by Westmont student composers performed by both fellow students and the composers themselves. Robert Chu, Alexander Dill, and Jay Real will present their new compositions, including works for oboe quintet and quartet and speaker.
Event Details
- Starts: April 15, 2016 7:00 pm
- Price: Free and open to the public
- Location: Westmont College - Deane Chapel
- Website: http://blogs.westmont.edu/2016/04/01/student-musicians-composers-bloom-in-april/