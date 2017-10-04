Calendar » Compost: The Latest Scoop on Soil

October 4, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Compost: The Latest Scoop on Soil

Matt Vogel

Whether you’re looking to start your very first composting system or you’re already a pocket-composting pro, learn how to harness the magic of microbes without breaking your back or the bank. We will discuss recent theories and discoveries in soil science and how new discoveries are changing the way we think and talk about different materials. We will discuss commercial composting operations, composting at home, and compost systems at schools. We will see examples of successful composting systems and discuss organizations and programs pushing the envelope to bring soil back to the concrete jungle. We will also examine a number of different commercially available products on the market right now: what makes some soil worth its weight in gold, while other soil is dirt cheap?

Come early to check out four different compost systems at Trinity Gardens during the pre-meeting tour.

Matthew Vogel serves as Community Service Coordinator for Trinity Gardens. He enjoys helping educators implement holistic farm-to-school practices that engage youth to steward their own environment. In 2015 he co-founded the Growing Edible Education Symposium, a non-profit tri-county initiative to spread best practices in farm-to-school implementation and celebrate the success of farm-to-school leaders in the Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties.

Matthew tries to visit as many new farms and gardens per year as he can. During the week you can usually find him at Trinity Gardens in Santa Barbara or at Island Seed and Feed in Goleta. Matthew holds a B.A. from UCLA in International Development Studies and a J.D. from the GW University Law School.