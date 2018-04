Calendar » COMPOSTING - SIMPLY DONE! and VERMICOMPOSTING – WORMS THAT EAT MY TRASH!

June 12, 2013 from 10:00 AM - 12:00PM

Saturday,June22,2013 FREE MASTER GARDENER WORKSHOP DURING THE WORKSHOP YOU WILL LEARN ABOUT: Preparing Your Compost Using Your Compost in Your Garden Advantages of VermicomposLng What Worms Need to Flourish How to Make a ComposLng Bin