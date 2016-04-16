Calendar » CONAN O’BRIEN - HOSTED BY DICK WOLF AT THE ARLINGTON THEATER

April 16, 2016 from 4:00PM - 6:00PM

One of the most original and best-loved personalities in comedy today, Conan O’Brien wields “a comic identity as distinctive as his name” (The New York Times). His quirky humor and award-winning writing have entertained audiences for decades, from Saturday Night Live to all-time favorite The Simpsons to banter with Hollywood A-listers as a popular late-night television host, including the current series Conan on TBS. Late night’s “king of cool” (Entertainment Weekly) brings his Harvard smarts and wry, laugh-out-loud repartee to this rare conversation followed by audience Q&A. Hosted by Dick Wolf, creator and executive producer of the Law & Order series, among other award-winning television series.



$58 - $128 : General Public

$23 : UCSB Students (Current student ID required)

$23 : All Students (Student ID required for high school age and up)

Includes facility fee