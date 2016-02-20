Calendar » Concert by Candlelight

February 20, 2016 from 6:00pm

Enjoy ensemble and solo works including choir, string quartet, organ, vocal soloists and harp in our sanctuary, lit entirely by candlelight. This free music event will be held on Saturday, February 20th at 6:00 p.m.

Soloists include Marie Hébert - violin, Rachel Galvin - viola, Jonathan Morgan - viola, Jeannot Maha’a - cello, Laurie Rasmussen - harp, Nichole Dechaine - soprano, Adam Phillips - voice and mandolin, John Scoville - piano and organ.

GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH

380 N. Fairview, Goleta