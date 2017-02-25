Concert by Candlelight
February 25, 2017 from 6:00pm
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Adam Phillips, Director of Music and Worship, present a beautiful evening of “Classical” music. Enjoy ensemble and solo works including choir, string quartet, organ, vocal soloists and harp in our sanctuary, lit entirely by candlelight.
Free-will offerings accepted
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 25, 2017 6:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta, CA
- Website: www.gslcms.org