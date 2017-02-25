Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 10:22 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Concert by Candlelight

February 25, 2017 from 6:00pm

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Adam Phillips, Director of Music and Worship, present a beautiful evening of “Classical” music. Enjoy ensemble and solo works including choir, string quartet, organ, vocal soloists and harp in our sanctuary, lit entirely by candlelight.

Free-will offerings accepted

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: February 25, 2017 6:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta, CA
  • Website: www.gslcms.org
 
 
 