Concert: The Sh8peshifter

April 27, 2018 from 7:30 pm

Sh8peshifter makes music art through ritual. While her music has been compared to the love child of Radiohead + Erykah Badu, this Oakland-based performance artist occupies a world of her own. A soundtrack to #BlackGirlMagic and beyond, her afro-eclectic mix of soul, dance and theater inspire folks to find the divinity within and bounce their booties to the bassline. $5 for UCSB students and youth under 12; $15 for general admission. This concert is open to All Gaucho Reunion Attendees, students, and the community as part of MCC’s 30th Anniversary Celebration.

Buy Tickets Here: https://events.ucsb.edu/event/the-sh8peshifter-mcc-30th-anniversary-kick-off-all-gaucho-reunion/

Check her out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDtUS0k5r9o