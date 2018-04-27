Concert: The Sh8peshifter
Sh8peshifter makes music art through ritual. While her music has been compared to the love child of Radiohead + Erykah Badu, this Oakland-based performance artist occupies a world of her own. A soundtrack to #BlackGirlMagic and beyond, her afro-eclectic mix of soul, dance and theater inspire folks to find the divinity within and bounce their booties to the bassline. $5 for UCSB students and youth under 12; $15 for general admission. This concert is open to All Gaucho Reunion Attendees, students, and the community as part of MCC’s 30th Anniversary Celebration.
Buy Tickets Here: https://events.ucsb.edu/event/the-sh8peshifter-mcc-30th-anniversary-kick-off-all-gaucho-reunion/
Check her out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDtUS0k5r9o
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB MultiCultural Center
- Starts: April 27, 2018 7:30 pm
- Price: $15 GA
- Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center Theater, University Center Room 1504, Santa Barbara, CA 93106-6050
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/events/spring-2018
- Sponsors: UCSB MultiCultural Center