Concert to Aid Fire Victims with No Insurance

January 28, 2018 from 3:00pm - 11:00pm

CONTACT: Nancy Singelman at [email protected]



An eight-hour benefit concert featuring top Central Coast bands is planned for 3 to 11 p.m. Jan. 28 at SOhO nightclub, 1221 State St., to raise funds for Thomas fire Tri-County victims without insurance to cover their losses.

Ace Pro Music's Nancy Singelman is presenting the "So Cal Strong" concert, featuring the Tearaways, Teresa Russell, Rick Reeves, Tantamount and some special guests.

General admission tickets are $25. Tickets for dinner and the show are $75; $100 to $200 will pay for platinum tickets, which include dinner show and first bid on silent auction items. Tickets can be purchased at SOHOSB.com or at SoCalStrongConcert.com

The 282,000-acre Thomas fire started Dec. 4 in Ventura County where it destroyed some 1,000 structures in Santa Paula and Ojai and spread into Carpinteria and Montecito where it burned even more homes.

It is considered the worst wildfire in state history.

As of Dec. 7, when the fire was supposed to be doused, it was still burning in a wilderness area away from populated areas. Rained helped firefighters, but brought the threat of mudslides.

CAPTION: Thomas fire hits Bella Vista Drive in Montecito. Photo by Mike Eliason