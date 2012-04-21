Calendar » Concierto Para Los Niños

April 21, 2012 from 2:00p.m.

Flamenco Arts Festival presents Concierto Para Los Niños on Saturday, April 21 at 2 p.m. at the Marjorie Luke Theatre. With live performances by some of the most prominent flamenco artists today, this performance brings the excitement of flamenco music and dance into the lives of children. This matinee performance is designed to encourage discussion of world cultures and cultural diversity; inspire creativity and expression; introduce the historic relationship between Spain and Santa Barbara; and present the emergence of flamenco as a major component of America’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. Guest MC Shirin Rajaee and six of the best flamenco artists from Los Angeles will make this concert a rich cultural experience for the entire family.