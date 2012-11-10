Calendar » Conejo Valley Film Festival

November 10, 2012 from 10:00am - 11:59pm

Five classic films shot in the Conejo Valley will be screened throughout the day and evening, and local experts will provide historical context and answer questions. The event will begin at 10 a.m. with "Dr. Doolittle" (1967), followed by "The Adventures of Robin Hood" (1938) at 1 p.m. "Wuthering Heights" (1939) will be shown at 4 p.m. At 7 p.m., "Spartacus" (1960) will begin, and at 10:30 p.m., "Sleeper" (1973) will begin. Admission is $10; $7.50 for students and seniors; $5 for children.