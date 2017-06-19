Calendar » Conference: 23rd Annual Language, Interaction, and Social Organization Conference

June 19, 2017 from 8:30am - 10:30am

The LISO conference promotes interdisciplinary research and discussion in the analysis of naturally occurring human interaction. Papers will be presented by national and international scholars on a variety of topics in the study of language, interaction, and culture. The papers primarily employ analysis of naturally occurring data drawing from methodologies that include conversation analysis, discourse analysis, ethnographic methods, ethnomethodology, interactional linguistics, and interactional sociolinguistics. The conference theme this year is “Encounter and Interface”.

“Encounter” and “interface” here are both broadly defined and inextricably connected. Encounters, ranging from interactions between individual speakers to the intermingling of distinct linguistic and cultural systems, now occur through various contexts, both face-to-face and digitally-mediated. How are the ideological underpinnings of these encounters manifested and re-shaped in everyday interaction? How is online language and culture shaping– and being shaped by – the norms of face-to-face communication?

Sponsored by the IHC Graduate Collaborative Research Award, Associated Students, Graduate Students Association, Department of Communications, Department of Education

Department of Linguistics, Department of Sociology, & Department of Spanish and Portuguese.

