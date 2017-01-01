Calendar » CONFERENCE: Beyond Academia

May 5, 2017 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

CONFERENCE: Beyond Academia

May 5, 2017/1:00 PM

University Center and Corwin Pavilion

The Beyond Academia conference at UC Santa Barbara is an annual event aimed at preparing graduate students and postdoctoral researchers in all stages and disciplines to pursue a wide range of career options after graduate school. The conference offers attendees the opportunity to interact with professionals who have established careers outside the professoriate in industry, government, administration, nonprofits, and more. Come learn about potential careers in a variety of sectors and specialties outside of and alongside academia. Whether you are on the job market or just starting to explore career options, the Beyond Academia conference will help you create an action plan for your future.

Sponsored by Graduate Division, the Center for Science & Engineering Partnerships, Career Services, Materials Research Laboratory, Computer Science Department, the Dept. of Physics, the Graduate Student Association, the Technology Management Program, the Dept. of History, the Dept. of Electrical & Computer Engineering, Bren School of Environmental Science & Management, Graduate Students for Diversity in Science, the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center, Mechanical Engineering Department, the Dept. of Political Science, the Dept. of English, Institute for Energy Efficiency, the Dept. of Philosophy, the Dept. of Film & Media Studies, the Dept. of Communication, the Dept. of Linguistics, the Dept. of Anthropology, the Dept. of Music, the Dept. of Classics, and the Hull Chair

Website: https://beyondacademiaucsb.org