CONFERENCE: BEYOND ACADEMIA

March 2, 2018 from 1:00 pm - March 3, 2018, 4:00 pm

The Beyond Academia conference at UC Santa Barbara is an annual event aimed at preparing graduate students and postdoctoral researchers in all stages and disciplines to pursue a wide range of career options after graduate school. The conference offers attendees the opportunity to interact with professionals who have established careers outside the professoriate in industry, government, administration, nonprofits, and more. Come learn about potential careers in a variety of sectors and specialties outside of and alongside academia. Whether you are on the job market or just starting to explore career options, the Beyond Academia conference will help you create an action plan for your future.

