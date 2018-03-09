Calendar » CONFERENCE: BODIES AND BOUNDARIES, 1500-1800

March 9, 2018 from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Bodies and Boundaries, 1500-1800

The Early Modern Center’s Annual Conference: March 9-10, 2018

Featuring Keynotes from: Laurie Shannon (Northwestern University), “Human Boundedness: Shakespeare’s Bear, Launce’s Crab, and King Lear (with Sheep)” and Michelle Burnham (Santa Clara University), “Bodies at Risk: The Global Pacific in the Eighteenth Century”

March 9, Mosher Alumni Hall, 1pm-5pm and March 10, McCune Conference Room, 9:30am-5:30pm