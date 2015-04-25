Calendar » CONFERENCE: Changes in Fashion in the Middle Ages: Center for Medieval Studies Graduate Student Conf

April 25, 2015 from 9 am - 12 pm

Saturday, April 25, 2105 / 9:00 AM

HSSB 6020, McCune Conference Room

The UCSB Medieval Studies Graduate Student Conference, “Changes in Fashion in the Middle Ages,” looks to analyze fashion at its broadest, spanning not simply clothes and literary genres, but questions of materiality, techniques, politics, and courts during the Middle Ages in an all-day event. Our keynote speaker is Prof. Maureen C. Miller (History, UC Berkeley), who explores the extraordinary capacity of individuals and societies for change, using the rapid transformation of Europe over the eleventh and twelfth centuries as a lens to interrogate contemporary understandings of life choices and the social, economic, political, and cultural forces conditioning them. Participants include Jennifer De Vries (History, Georgetown University), Schuyler Eastin (English, UC Riverside), Joe Figliulo (History, UCSB), Thomas Franke (History, UCSB), Deepti Menon (CompLit, UCSB), and Susan Schmidt (History of Art and Architecture, UCSB).

Sponsored by UCSB Graduate Division, the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center, the Medieval Studies Program, the Dept. of French and Italian, the Dept. of English, the Dept. of History, the Dep. or Comparative Literature,and the Dept. of Religious Studies.

Website: https://ucsbmedievalconference2015.wordpress.com/