Calendar » CONFERENCE: CULTURAL SUSTAINABILITIES: MUSIC, MEDIA, LANGUAGE, ADVOCACY

May 24, 2018 from 7:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Cultural Sustainabilities is driven by the proposition that environmental and human sustainability are inextricably linked. Leading social scientists, humanists, and activists will convene to address the premise that reversing or ameliorating the negative impacts of human behavior on the globe’s environments is at its core a human cultural question. Topics considered include media, language, singing, fandom, indigeneity, trauma, and trash. The conference honors the work of the keynote speaker, Jeff Todd Titon.

Keynote Address by Jeff Todd Titon (Ethnomusicology, emeritus, Brown University), “Toward a Sound Ecology,” on Friday, May 25, 3:30 PM.

Free and open to the public.