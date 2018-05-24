CONFERENCE: CULTURAL SUSTAINABILITIES: MUSIC, MEDIA, LANGUAGE, ADVOCACY
Cultural Sustainabilities is driven by the proposition that environmental and human sustainability are inextricably linked. Leading social scientists, humanists, and activists will convene to address the premise that reversing or ameliorating the negative impacts of human behavior on the globe’s environments is at its core a human cultural question. Topics considered include media, language, singing, fandom, indigeneity, trauma, and trash. The conference honors the work of the keynote speaker, Jeff Todd Titon.
Keynote Address by Jeff Todd Titon (Ethnomusicology, emeritus, Brown University), “Toward a Sound Ecology,” on Friday, May 25, 3:30 PM.
Free and open to the public.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Interdisciplinary Humanities Center, College of Letters & Science, Humanities and Fine Arts, The Center for the Interdisciplinary Study of Music, and the Departments of Music, Environmental Studies, and Film & Media Studies
- Starts: May 24, 2018 7:00 PM - 1:30 PM
- Price: Free
- Location: McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/event/conference-cultural-sustainabilities-music-media-language-advocacy/
