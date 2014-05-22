CONFERENCE: First Annual Graduate Center for Literary Research Conference
Thursday, May 22 /9:00 AM-5:00 PM
UCSB Centennial House
This graduate student conference brings together traditional and nontraditional panel formats around the central theme of “Disclosure.” The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Bonnie Honig (Brown University): “Women Wailing and Men Whaling: Sophocles, Melville, and the interruption of sovereignty.”
For more information, please visit the GCLR website: http://www.complit.ucsb.edu/gclr/home
Event Details
- Starts: May 22, 2014 9:00am - 5:00pm
- Location: UCSB Centennial House
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/center-for-literary-research/