Calendar » CONFERENCE: First Annual Graduate Center for Literary Research Conference

May 22, 2014 from 9:00am - 5:00pm

Thursday, May 22 /9:00 AM-5:00 PM

UCSB Centennial House

This graduate student conference brings together traditional and nontraditional panel formats around the central theme of “Disclosure.” The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Bonnie Honig (Brown University): “Women Wailing and Men Whaling: Sophocles, Melville, and the interruption of sovereignty.”

For more information, please visit the GCLR website: http://www.complit.ucsb.edu/gclr/home