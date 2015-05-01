Calendar » CONFERENCE: Gender, Sex: Social and Cultural Histories of the Long Nineteenth Century-A Conference i

May 1, 2015 from May 1- 2:30pm - May 3- 1:30pm

In this conference, former students and colleagues of Patricia Cline Cohen explore the legacy of Cohen’s pioneering work in the cultural history of gender and sexuality. A founder of Women’s Studies (now Feminist Studies) at UCSB and a valued member of the History Department, Cohen worked tirelessly to advance the status of women and deepen our understanding of women’s historical experiences in the nineteenth-century United States. This conference explores the implications and legacies of her work—on prostitution, the popular press, and urban spaces. Presenters also address the development of Women’s/Feminist Studies locally and nationally, and explore the importance of feminist pedagogy and positive mentorship that Cohen’s career exemplifies. The conference will also explore the best ways to institutionalize and promote the contributions of interdisciplinary feminist scholarship in the future by reaching out to a variety of audiences.