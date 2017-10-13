Calendar » CONFERENCE: Interconnected Medieval Worlds

October 13, 2017 from 1:00pm - 4:30pm

The conference gathers American and international medieval scholars to present papers on the global Middle Ages, with attention to the regions of East Asia, Africa, and the Americas. It includes a panel on pedagogy, oriented towards teaching a Middle Ages that is not only Eurocentric but which expansively includes networks across several continents and civilizations. Further papers explore specific instances of such connectivity and interaction, with opportunities for discussion between presenters and participants throughout the weekend.

The conference is funded by the Middle Ages in the Wider World Multi-Campus Research Program and organized by the Medieval Studies Program at UC Santa Barbara