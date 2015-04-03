Calendar » CONFERENCE: Media Fields 5: Encounters

April 3, 2015 from 9:00am - 6:00pm

The Media Fields Collective at UC Santa Barbara is excited to announce its fifth biennial conference exploring the intersections of media and space. We propose “encounters” as a framework through which these intricate relationships may be addressed. This term has been strategically deployed to think about exchanges, contact zones, and interactions among agents, institutions, and technologies in various positions of power. Our goal is to reexamine the ways in which the encounter has been deployed and to explore its potential as a critical framework that may be applied to emerging trends across media studies. We invite participants to consider encounter’s potential for creating mutualities among parties and explore the ways particular encounters reflect, overturn, cloud or reverse this potential. For more information, please visit: https://mediafields.files.wordpress.com/2015/03/media-fields2015.pdf Program Thursday April 2, 2015: SSMS 2135 Panel 1 3:00 pm – 4:15 pm Encounters at the Border Opening Keynote 4:30 – 6:00 pm Queer Aswang Transmedia: Camp Temporality and Philippine Folklore Prof. Bliss Cua Lim, Film and Media Studies, UC Irvine Friday April 3, 2015 : McCune Conference Room (HSSB 6020) Panel 2 9:00 am – 10:15 am Tactical Resistance Panel 3 10:30 am – 11:45 am Aesthetic Mediations Special Presentation 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm AIDS Reruns: (Re)Encountering the Past in the Age of the Ongoing Prof. Alexandra Juhasz and Theodore Kerr Panel 4 2:45 pm – 4:00 pm Affective Encounters Closing Keynote 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm Media in Mind: A Transactional Encounter Dan Reynolds, Film and Media Studies, Emory University Sponsored by the Dept. of Film and Media Studies, UCSB Graduate Division, the Carsey-Wolf Center, the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center, the Graduate Student Association, the Dept. of English, the Dept. of History of Art and Architecture, the Graduate Center for Literary Research, Chicana/o Studies Institute, American Cultures and Global Contexts Center.