CONFERENCE: Narrative-Making in the Aftermath of War

April 25, 2013 from 9:00 AM

“Narrative-Making in the Aftermath of War” will focus on the capacity of narrative-making to help returning service members deal with the after-effects of war and reintegrate into their communities. For a full schedule see: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/narrativemaking/

 

Event Details

  • Starts: April 25, 2013 9:00 AM
  • Price: $0
  • Location: UCSB McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB
  • Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/narrativemaking/
