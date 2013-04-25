CONFERENCE: Narrative-Making in the Aftermath of War
April 25, 2013 from 9:00 AM
“Narrative-Making in the Aftermath of War” will focus on the capacity of narrative-making to help returning service members deal with the after-effects of war and reintegrate into their communities. For a full schedule see: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/narrativemaking/
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Sponsored by the IHC series Fallout: In the Aftermath of War.
- Starts: April 25, 2013 9:00 AM
- Price: $0
- Location: UCSB McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/narrativemaking/
