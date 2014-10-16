Calendar » CONFERENCE: On the Beach: Precariousness, Risk, Forms of Life, Affinity, and Play at the Edge of the

October 16, 2014 from 9:30 - 11:30

Thursday, October 16-Saturday, October 18, 2014 / 9:30 AM

UCSB (University Center, Humanities & Social Sciences Building & Loma Pelona Center)

“On the Beach: Precariousness, Risk, Forms of Life, Affinity and Play at the Edge of the World,” co-hosted by theBABEL Working Group and the UCSB Literature & the Mind Center, is a 3-day multidisciplinary conference that will explore new directions for humanistic, scientific, and artistic thought and practice suggested by the bio-poetics of the beach. How does the beach, in particular, shape our creativity, intellect, and research enterprises, and vice-versa? How, further, could it serve as a conceptual and material framework for thinking ecology anew, in its earthy, social, and institutional modes, and vis-a-vis the interdependence between all of these. “On the Beach,” as a conference-event, brings together a wide variety of histories and trajectories of “beachy” thinking and art-practice in order to explore the entanglements of the ecological and the institutional, at a time when the defunding of public higher education coincides with looming ecological catastrophe. Featured speakers include: Stacy Alaimo, Benjamin Bratton, Una Chaudhuri & Marina Zurkow, Robin Clarke & Josh Zelesnick, Lowell Duckert, Laurie Finke & Martin Shichtman, Morteza Gharib, Steve Mentz, Marcos Novak, and Tess Shewry.

For more information, please visit: http://babel-meeting.org/2014-meeting/2014-program/