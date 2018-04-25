Calendar » CONFERENCE: PATTERNS AND NETWORKS IN CLASSICAL CHINESE LITERATURE: NOTES FROM THE DIGITAL FRONTIER

February 9, 2018 from 9:00 am - February 10, 2018 @ 1:00 pm

Twelve scholars from around the globe will present examples of the groundbreaking research taking place at the intersection of digital humanities and classical Chinese literary studies. Covering poetry, prose, fiction, history, linguistics, and philosophy over the course of two millennia, these studies will show how computing technologies can help researchers uncover previously unseen patterns and networks in their materials, shedding new light on premodern texts.

Keynote Address by Michael Fuller (East Asian Languages and Literatures, UC Irvine), “Digital Humanities and the Discontents of Meaning,” on Friday, February 9 at 4:30 PM.

Free and open to the public.

Conference participants include:

JING CHEN (University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign), TIMOTHY CLIFFORD (Bryn Mawr College), MICHAEL FULLER (UC Irvine), YI-LONG HUANG (National Tsing Hua University), CHAO-LIN LIU (National Chengchi University), CHEN LIU (Kyoto University), THOMAS MAZANEC (UCSB), EVAN NICOLL-JOHNSON (University of Alberta), DONALD STURGEON (Harvard University), JEFFREY THARSEN (University of Chicago), ZHAOPENG WANG (South Central University for Nationalities), BINGYU ZHENG (Princeton University), MARIANA ZORKINA (Universität Zürich)



Event Schedule:

February 9

8:30-9:00 Breakfast

9:00-9:15 Opening Remarks

9:15-10:15 Presentations

10:15-10:45 Break

10:45-11:45 Presentations

12:00-1:30 Lunch

1:45-2:45 Presentations

2:45-3:15 Break

3:15-4:15 Presentations

4:30-5:45 Keynote Address (Michael Fuller), “Digital Humanities and the Discontents of Meaning”

5:45-6:30 Reception

February 10

9:00-9:30 Breakfast

9:30-11:00 Presentations

11:00-11:30 Break

11:30-1:00 Lunch and Concluding Discussion



Sponsored by the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center, the College of Letters & Science, Humanities and Fine Arts, the Journal of Chinese Literature and Culture, Center for Taiwan Studies, the East Asia Center, the Center for Information Technology and Society, and the Departments of East Asian Languages and Cultural Studies, Comparative Literature, Linguistics, and History.