Calendar » CONFERENCE: Rethinking Cesaire

May 30, 2014 from 9:30am - 5:00pm

Friday, May 30 / 9:30 AM-5:00 PM

University Center Lobero Room

This is a one-day symposium in honor of the centenary of the birth of Aimé Césaire, the great Martinican poet-statesman (1913-2008). Césaire, in both his literary and political careers, strove to be “the spokesman for those who cannot speak,” devoting his life to the cultural and social advancement of his fellow Martinicans and all formerly colonized peoples around the world. This symposium will make a significant contribution to the ongoing reassessment of Aimé Césaire’s multi-faceted legacy that has begun in the six years since his death. Aimé Césaire is a beloved figure in his native Martinique, but his legacy has not been without controversy. Notably, his theory of Négritude has been criticized as exclusionary (an “anti-racist racism,” as philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre put it), and his role as the principal architect of the 1946 law on the “Departmentalization” of France’s former colonies has made him a target for independentists who believe that the choice to remain under the tutelage of France exacerbated the neocolonial domination of the region. This conference, then, seeks to celebrate that legacy by paying it that most meaningful of tributes: a critical re-evaluation of his many accomplishments in light of their shifting meanings over time.

Sponsored by GCLR, the Dept. of French & Italian, the Dept. of Comparative Literature, the Dept. of Black Studies, the Dept. of Global Studies, the Dept. of Film Studies,UCSB Letters & Sciences, and the IHC.

Program

9:30 Coffee & welcome

10-10:45 Christopher Miller (Yale) — ‘Eternity Changes Him’:

Posthumous Reinventions of Césaire

10:45-11:30 Nick Nesbitt (Princeton) — Césaire 1960: Decolonization

and the Problem of the State

11:30-12:15 Jennifer Wilks (U. of Texas) — Resurgent Dissident: The

Re-emergence of Suzanne Césaire as Negritude Theorist

12:30-2 Lunch

2-2:45 Richard Watts (U. of Washington) — Césaire and ‘Nature’

after

Surrealism

2:45-3:30 Souleymane Bachir Diagne (Columbia) — Rethinking Negritude

3:30-3:45 coffee break

3:45-5 Closing Roundtable — Césaire Today (with the participation of

UCSB Caribbeanists Roberto Strongman, Nadège Clitandre, and Eric

Prieto)