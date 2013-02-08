Calendar » CONFERENCE: Risk, Crisis, Speculation: 1500-1800

February 8, 2013 from 1:00pm

Contemporary discussions of “risk” or “speculation” often identify these concepts as distinguishing features of modern or postmodern societies. In this conference, we seek to explore and investigate early modern English cognates, forebears, and analogues of “risk”–including, but not limited to, “hazard” and “venture”–in early modern literature and history from religious, economic, political, and environmental perspectives.