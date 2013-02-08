CONFERENCE: Risk, Crisis, Speculation: 1500-1800
February 8, 2013 from 1:00pm
Contemporary discussions of “risk” or “speculation” often identify these concepts as distinguishing features of modern or postmodern societies. In this conference, we seek to explore and investigate early modern English cognates, forebears, and analogues of “risk”–including, but not limited to, “hazard” and “venture”–in early modern literature and history from religious, economic, political, and environmental perspectives.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: the Dept. of English, the Dept. of Comparative Literature, the Environmental Studies Program, the Dept. of Philosophy, the IHC
- Starts: February 8, 2013 1:00pm
- Location: UCSB, McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/risk-crisis-speculation/
