Calendar » CONFERENCE: School Kids Investigating Language in Life and Society

May 19, 2014 from 9:00am - 11:00am

Student Resources Building, Multipurpose Room

Students from three Santa Barbara County high schools who are participating in UCSB’s academic outreach program SKILLS will present the results of their original research on the role of language in their lives.

Sponsored by the Crossroads Initiative, the Dept. of Chicana and Chicano Studies, the Dept. of Education, the Dept. of Linguistics, the Institute for Social, Behavioral, and Economic Research, and the IHC.