CONFERENCE: School Kids Investigating Language in Life and Society
Monday, May 19 / 9:00 AM
Student Resources Building, Multipurpose Room
Students from three Santa Barbara County high schools who are participating in UCSB’s academic outreach program SKILLS will present the results of their original research on the role of language in their lives.
Sponsored by the Crossroads Initiative, the Dept. of Chicana and Chicano Studies, the Dept. of Education, the Dept. of Linguistics, the Institute for Social, Behavioral, and Economic Research, and the IHC.
