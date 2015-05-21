Calendar » CONFERENCE: SKILLS Day 2015

May 21, 2015 from 9:00 am - 12:30 pm

Thursday, May 21, 2015 / 9:00 AM-12:30 PM

Multipurpose Room, Student Resource Building

SKILLS Day is the capstone event of the School Kids Investigating Language in Life and Society (SKILLS) academic outreach program, a university/community partnership between UCSB and Santa Barbara County schools and youth organizations. SKILLS promotes academic success and critical engagement by teaching students how to conduct research and engage in activist work on issues of language, power, and identity in their lives and communities. This year, student-researchers from the AVID 12 classes at Dos Pueblos High School and San Marcos High School will present the results of their work in the SKILLS program.