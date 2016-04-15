Calendar » CONFERENCE: Slavery, Captivity, and the Meaning of Freedom

May 12, 2016 from 5:30 pm

Co-organized by:

Jeannine DeLombard (English)

James F. Brooks (History & Anthropology)

Rose MacLean (Classics)

This interdisciplinary conference gathers scholars working on slavery and captivity across a range of historical contexts, from the chattel slave systems of classical Greece and Rome to corvée labor in 21st-century private prisons. We seek to provoke new thinking by making unexpected connections — and examining points of rupture. Along the way, we will reassess the value of a comparatist inquiry into the role of bondage in shaping human relations and defining the meaning of freedom.

Speakers:

Opening Address & Argyropoulos Lecture in Hellenic Studies:

Kostas Vlassopoulos (History & Archaeology, University of Crete)

“What is Greek Slavery? In Search of a Novel History”

Noel Lenski (Classics & History, Yale University)

“The Curse of Jaime: Primordial Guilt as Cultural Justification for Enslavement”

Nan Goodman (English & Jewish Studies, University of Colorado, Boulder)

“Banishment: An Early American Primer”

Terence Keel (History,UCSB)

“A Slave to the Jews No More: German Ethnology after the Enlightenment”

Aisha Finch (Gender Studies & African American Studies, UCLA)

“‘Black Magic’: Epistemologies of Freedom and the Sacred in Cuba and the U.S. South”

Dan Berger (Interdisciplinary Arts & Sciences,University of Washington, Bothell)

“Freedom as Method: Slavery, Prisons, and the Insurgent Practices of Struggle”

Closing Address:

P. Gabrielle Foreman (English, Black American Studies & History, University of Delaware)

“Black Art Matters: Slavery, Print Memory, and Freedom’s Fugitive Meanings”

Sponsored by the IHC, the College of Letters & Science, the Argyropoulos Endowment for Hellenic Studies, the Dept. of Anthropology, the Dept. of Classics, the Dept. of English, the Dept. of Global Studies, the Dept. of History, the Dept. of Sociology, and the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.