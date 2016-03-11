Calendar » CONFERENCE: The 5th Biennial Borderlands International Graduate Student Conference: Forging Faith(s)

March 11, 2016 from 4:00 PM

Borderlands are spaces where people of different ethnicities, cultures, religions, political systems, or linguistic traditions come into contact, often without any one authority exercising complete control. The Borderlands International Graduate Student Conference will showcase new research on the ways borderlands encounters have stimulated the creation, definition, and/or adaptation of faith identities among various groups of people.

Event schedule

Friday, March 11, 4:00-6:00 PM

Opening Remarks

Keynote address: Bordering on Heresy: Early Syrian Orthodoxy and the Negotiation of Religious Identity

Dr. Christine Shepardson (History, University of Tennessee at Knoxville)

Saturday, March 12 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Panel 1: The Stories We Live: Fashioning Identity through Fiction and Narrative

Panel 2: State Building and Unbuilding: The State in Transition

Panel 3: Consumers and Producers: Communities Built through Image and Practice

Panel 4: Stuck in the Middle with You: Negotiating Religious Identity in the Midst of Empire

Sunday, March 13, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Panel 5: Navigating the Borders of Faith in the Mediterranean World

Closing Comments

Sponsored by the Dept. of Anthropology, the Dept. of Art History, the Dept. of Classics, the Dept. of Comparative Literature, the Dept. of Religious Studies, the IHC, the Dept. of History,the Dept. of Sociology, and the Dept. of Global Studies.