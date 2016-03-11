CONFERENCE: The 5th Biennial Borderlands International Graduate Student Conference: Forging Faith(s)
Borderlands are spaces where people of different ethnicities, cultures, religions, political systems, or linguistic traditions come into contact, often without any one authority exercising complete control. The Borderlands International Graduate Student Conference will showcase new research on the ways borderlands encounters have stimulated the creation, definition, and/or adaptation of faith identities among various groups of people.
Event schedule
Friday, March 11, 4:00-6:00 PM
Opening Remarks
Keynote address: Bordering on Heresy: Early Syrian Orthodoxy and the Negotiation of Religious Identity
Dr. Christine Shepardson (History, University of Tennessee at Knoxville)
Saturday, March 12 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Panel 1: The Stories We Live: Fashioning Identity through Fiction and Narrative
Panel 2: State Building and Unbuilding: The State in Transition
Panel 3: Consumers and Producers: Communities Built through Image and Practice
Panel 4: Stuck in the Middle with You: Negotiating Religious Identity in the Midst of Empire
Sunday, March 13, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Panel 5: Navigating the Borders of Faith in the Mediterranean World
Closing Comments
Sponsored by the Dept. of Anthropology, the Dept. of Art History, the Dept. of Classics, the Dept. of Comparative Literature, the Dept. of Religious Studies, the IHC, the Dept. of History,the Dept. of Sociology, and the Dept. of Global Studies.
Event Details
Organizer/Sponsor: [email protected]
- Starts: March 11, 2016 4:00 PM
- Location: McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB, UCSB
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/borderlands-international-conference/