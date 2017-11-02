Calendar » CONFERENCE: THE HUMANITIES IN THE COMMUNITY: 2017 CONVENING OF THE WESTERN HUMANITIES ALLIANCE

What is the significance and power of community in the 21st century? How has community been conceptualized and created by different cultures throughout history? How are relationships between specific communities and the broader social milieu constructed and maintained? In today’s global society, what provides the impetus for a life of civic engagement, built upon democratic values, goals, and aspirations? Is the “network” the latest form of community, now disconnected from the preconditions of shared physical or social space? These and other questions will be explored in the 2017 convening of the Western Humanities Alliance.

This two-day conference will feature a keynote by Suzanne Lacy and Pablo Helguera. Suzanne Lacy, born in 1945 in Wasco, CA and based in Los Angeles, has played a key role in Social Practice since the 1970s, addressing political matters such as the women’s and civil rights movements through performance-based art that engaged the public and advocated for change or questioned societal norms. Pablo Helguera, born in 1971 in Mexico City and based in New York City, represents the next generation of socially-engaged artists. He has been influenced by Lacy and shares her community-based interests. Through his performances, installations, exhibitions, and writings he addresses history, pedagogy, sociolinguistics, ethnography, and memory.