Calendar » CONFERENCE: The Humanities, the Neurosciences and the Brain

May 12, 2016 from 9:00 AM - 5:45 PM

This conference is free and open to the public. To register to attend, please complete this form:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1P3iWkPlyS4DLwQzZUu_3ZShsNtCt1wpDaFyPNQOsKbw/viewform

This interdisciplinary conference will exploring the multiple accords, and discords, that characterize humanistic and neuroscientific approaches to the study of the brain. Gabrielle Starr, author of Feeling Beauty: The Neuroscience of Aesthetic Experience, will give the keynote address. Participants will explore creative framings of neuroscientific inquiry through humanistic perspectives, as well as artistic explorations of inner states and mental landscapes.

Sponsored by the IHC series The Humanities and The Brain.

Thursday, May 12, 2016

9:00 AM coffee and pastries

9:15 AM Welcome: Susan Derwin, Director, IHC

9:30 AM Panel 1: Sight and Sound

Katie Adkison, English, UCSB, “Speaking What We Feel: The Sense of Speech in King Lear”

Chip Badley, English, UCSB, “’If not in the Word, in the Sound’: Sound, Affect, Frederick Douglass”

Cole Cohen, Interdisciplinary Humanities Center, UCSB, “Merleau-Ponty and Me: The Phenomenology of Neurodiversity”

10:30 AM break

10:45 AM Sight and Sound continued

Phillip Grayson, Literature, St. John’s University, “At The Edge of Evening, Often Forever: Extramission, Consciousness, Literature”

Ery Shin, English, Eureka College, “Imaging the Mind in Literary Contexts”

12:00 PM lunch

12:45 PM Panel 2: Sociality, Intersubjectivity, Empathy

Corinne Bancroft, English, UCSB, “The Face of Friendship in Louise Erdrich’s Fiction”

Ksenia Federova, Cultural Studies, UC Davis, “Identity Transactions and Interpersonal Dynamics in Art and Science”

Cheryl Jaworski, English, UCSB, “The Embodied Mind and ‘the Demon of Domesticity’ in Dickens’s Dombey and Son”

2:15 PM break

2:30 PM Panel 3: Theories of Mind, Machines and Mechanical Metaphors

Hannes Bend, Quantum Physics Aleman Lab and Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, “Metaverses/Myndful”

Jennifer Duggan, English, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, “The Victorians and the Mechanical Brain”

Melissa M. Littlefield, English and Kinesiology & Community Health, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, “Public Displays of Arousal: EEG Wearables and the Fashioning of Instrumental Intimacy”

4:00 PM break

4:15 PM Panel 4: Interdisciplinary Perspectives and Historical Influences

Louis Caron, History and Religious Studies, UCSB, “Some Observations on the History of Neuroscience, and on Thomas Willis, the First Neurologist”

Jap-Nanak Makkar, English, University of Virginia, “Libet’s Missing ½ Second, Digital Technology, and Political Critique”

Robert Samuels, Writing Program, UCSB, “Damasio’s Error: The Humanities Between Psychoanalysis and Neuroscience”

5:45 PM reception

Friday, May 13, 2016

8:30 AM coffee and pastries

8:45 AM Welcome

9:00 AM Panel 5: Altered States

Elliott D. Ihm, Psychological and Brain Sciences, UCSB, “Neurocognitive Foundations of Self-Transcendent Experiences: A Speculative Predictive Coding Account”

Brianna K. Morseth, Psychological and Brain Sciences, UCSB, “To Forget the Self: Religious, Cultural, and Neuroscientific Dimensions of Ego Death through Contemplative Practice”

D.C. McGuire, Neuroscience Researcher, “Neuroscience Offers Humanity’s Second Chance”

10:30 AM break

10:45 AM Keynote: Gabrielle Starr, English, New York University, author of Feeling Beauty

“Pleasure and Form: Chasing Imagination”

12:15 PM lunch

1:00 PM Panel 6: Memory and the Creation of Consciousness

Jacob Burg, English, Brandeis University, “Reading Forgetful Minds: The Social Brain in Kazuo Ishiguro’s The Buried Giant”

Wallace Chafe, Linguistics, UCSB, “Immediate versus Displaced Thinking”

Rebecca Chenoweth, English, UCSB, “Remembering ‘The Best of England’ from the Periphery of War in The Remains of the Day”

Sara Pankenier Weld, German & Slavic Studies, UCSB, “The Birth of Consciousness: Andrei Bely’s Modernist Pseudo-Autobiography”

3:00 PM Closing remarks