Calendar » CONFERENCE: Transatlantic Ecologies: Utopia to Zoonomia

May 17, 2014 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Saturday, May 17 /4:00 PM

McCune Conference Room, HSSB 6020

The Early Modern Center is pleased to announce our thirteenth annual conference, “Transatlantic Ecologies: Utopia to Zoonomia,” featuring keynote speakers Daniel Brayton (Middlebury College) and Gordon Sayre (University of Oregon). Transatlantic Ecologies explores the complex and developing connections between ecological and global thought in the early modern period.

Sponsored by the IHC, UCSB Graduate Division, the Dept. of English, the Dept. of History, the Dept. of Comparative Literature, the Dept. of Global and International Studies, the Dept. of Latin American and Iberian Studies, the Dept. of Feminist Studies, the Dept. of Film and Media Studies, and the Dept. of Spanish and Portuguese.