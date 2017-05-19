Friday, March 23 , 2018, 5:36 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Conference: Water Is Life: Voices from Standing Rock

May 19, 2017 from 1:00pm - 6:30pm

Friday, May 19, 2017 / 1:00 PM-6:30PM
Girvetz Hall 1004

Carsey-Wolf Center
Academic Council of the Native American and Indigenous Collective
Chumash Coastal Band
The Division of Humanities and Fine Arts
Interdisciplinary Humanities Center
Center for Nanotechnology in Society
Climate Justice Futures
Comparative Literature Program
Environmental Humanities Initiative
Hull Chair
LGBTQ Studies Minor
Department of Art
Department of English
Department of Environmental Studies
Department of Feminist Studies
Department of Film and Media Studies
Department of French and Italian
Department of Germanic and Slavic Studies
Department of History
Department of History of Art and Architecture
Department of Spanish and Portuguese

Religious Studies

Dept. of Anthropology , Student Affairs
UCSB Faculty Association
Individual Faculty Sponsors

 

Event Details

 
 
 