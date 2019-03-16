Calendar » Configuration

March 16, 2019 from 2:00 PM

SANTA BARBARA DANCE ARTS PRESENTS

CONFIGURATION

Come see Santa Barbara’s premiere youth dance company at the annual sell-out smash, Configuration, presented by Santa Barbara Dance Arts and The Arts Mentorship Program. Perfect for the entire family, Configuration features high-energy hip hop, evocative contemporary, and entertaining jazz numbers that will leave you dancing in your seat. See award winning choreography from Los Angeles choreographers Phil Wright and Richard Elszy, plus work from local favorites Brittany Sandoval, Chloe Roberts, Lauren Serrano, and Alana Tillim. Unique to this production, student work shares the stage with professional choreographers; carefully selected nurtured by professional mentors while they compete for a $250 cash prize courtesy of American Riviera Bank will be awarded at the opening evening performance. Patron VIP seating available at all shows.

TIMES: Saturday, March 9 at 7:00 P.M.

TIMES: Sunday, March 10 at 2:00 P.M.

TIMES: Friday, March 15 at 7:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, March 16 at 2:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, March 16 at 7:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $50 patron, $25 general, $17 Student (matinees only)



All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408