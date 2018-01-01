Calendar » Configuration 2016

March 5, 2016 from March 5,11, and 12 at 7:00pm March 6 and 12 at 2:00pm

Come see Santa Barbara’s premiere youth dance company at the annual sell-out smash, Configuration, presented by Santa Barbara Dance Arts and the Arts Mentorship Program. Perfect for the entire family, Configuration features high-energy hip hop, evocative contemporary, and sassy jazz numbers that will leave you dancing in your seat. This year, you can also see our award-winning Competition Team; choreography by local favorite Brittany Sandoval; Director Alana Tillim is excited to present a tribute to the childhood classic, "The Giving Tree"; and Kyleigh Carlson’s nationally recognized “What I Am Within” addresses issues of insecurity and self-worth. Unique to this production, student work shares the stage with professional choreographers; carefully selected nurtured by professional mentors. A $250 cash prize courtesy of Honey’s will be awarded at the opening evening performance. Patron VIP seating available at all shows.

TIMES: Saturday, March 5, at 7:00 pm

TIMES: Sunday, March 6, at 2:00 pm

TIMES: Friday, March 11, at 7:00 pm

TIMES: Saturday, March 12, at 2:00 pm

TIMES: Saturday, March 12, at 7:00 pm

TICKETS: $53 patron, $22 general, $15 students (matinees only)

Other than A Level season subscribers, all seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)