Conflict Resolution and Mediation Training

September 23, 2017 from 9:00am - 5:00pm

Course #1 September 23, 30 & October 7. You will learn:

· The elements of conflict and your conflict style

· How to speak to reduce defensiveness & listen for underlying needs

             (nonviolent communication basics)

· How to negotiate collaboratively

· The difference between positions and needs/interests

Course #2:  October 21, 28 & November 4  You will learn:

· The theoretical foundation of transformative mediation

· How to utilize skills from Course #1 in a mediation framework

· How to break down conflicts into resolvable pieces

· To facilitate a  mediation  process that offers opportunities for people to

       understand each  other  differently and potentially heal relationship.      

Practicum Internships available if both courses are taken

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Sherrill Nickerson
  • Starts: September 23, 2017 9:00am - 5:00pm
  • Price: $275.00 per course
  • Location: Santa Barbara and Santa Maria
  • Website: http://cscsb.org
 
 
 