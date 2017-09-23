Conflict Resolution and Mediation Training
Course #1 September 23, 30 & October 7. You will learn:
· The elements of conflict and your conflict style
· How to speak to reduce defensiveness & listen for underlying needs
(nonviolent communication basics)
· How to negotiate collaboratively
· The difference between positions and needs/interests
____________________________
Course #2: October 21, 28 & November 4 You will learn:
· The theoretical foundation of transformative mediation
· How to utilize skills from Course #1 in a mediation framework
· How to break down conflicts into resolvable pieces
· To facilitate a mediation process that offers opportunities for people to
understand each other differently and potentially heal relationship.
Practicum Internships available if both courses are taken
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Sherrill Nickerson
- Starts: September 23, 2017 9:00am - 5:00pm
- Price: $275.00 per course
- Location: Santa Barbara and Santa Maria
- Website: http://cscsb.org