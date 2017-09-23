Calendar » Conflict Resolution and Mediation Training

September 23, 2017 from 9:00am - 5:00pm

Course #1 September 23, 30 & October 7. You will learn:

· The elements of conflict and your conflict style

· How to speak to reduce defensiveness & listen for underlying needs

(nonviolent communication basics)

· How to negotiate collaboratively

· The difference between positions and needs/interests

____________________________

Course #2: October 21, 28 & November 4 You will learn:

· The theoretical foundation of transformative mediation

· How to utilize skills from Course #1 in a mediation framework

· How to break down conflicts into resolvable pieces

· To facilitate a mediation process that offers opportunities for people to

understand each other differently and potentially heal relationship.

Practicum Internships available if both courses are taken