Calendar » Confronting Institutional and Systemic Racism

February 21, 2019 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Diversity Lecture

Confronting Institutional and Systemic Racism

Chandan Reddy and Stephen Dillon

Facilitated by Gaye Theresa Johnson

Thurs, Feb 21st, 6 PM

Panel Discussion/MCC Theater

This panel will address two questions: what is institutionalized racism and how do we navigate a system when we are still a part of it? The goal is to give university affiliated individuals who have experienced institutionalized racism, either consciously or unconsciously, the tools to handle and combat it. Chandan Reddy is Associate Professor of Gender, Women, and Sexuality Studies and the Program for the Comparative Study of Ideas at the University of Washington, Seattle. Stephen Dillon is an Assistant Professor of Critical Race and Queer Studies at Hampshire College in Massachusetts. Gaye Theresa Johnson is an Associate Professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.