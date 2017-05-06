Calendar » Confucious Institutes Around the World

May 6, 2017 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday, May 6, 2017

3:00 – 5:00 pm

Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Presenter: Professor Mayfair Yang, University of California Santa Barbara

In Feb 2015, a Confucius Institute was established at UCSB, one of the 500 Institutes around the globe funded by the Chinese government to promote the learning of Chinese language, culture and history. Professor Mayfair Yang, Director of the UCSB Confucius Institute, and a faculty member of Religious Studies and East Asian Cultural Studies at UCSB, will discuss the work of Confucius Institutes, with special attention to the academic and cultural events that her UCSB Institute has sponsored in the past two years.



Free of charge, but suggested donation of $2 per person is most appreciated.