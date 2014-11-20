Calendar » Congregations for Justice: Why They Join the Struggle, How They Do It, and What They Are Aiming for

November 20, 2014 from 7:00pm

Members of America’s top 1 percent enjoy the advantages of massive economic and political power. The only chance for ordinary citizens to right the ship is to get organized and exert power of their own. In the United States, religion and politics are usually confined to separate domains. However, what if the solution to our stratified political climate could actually be found through the organization of religious groups in support of grassroots democracy?

Throughout history, great social movements have mobilized religious communities. Congregations are involved these days in coalitions that seek economic and civic justice at the local level. In this lecture, Jeffrey Stout, professor of religion at Princeton University, will describe how grassroots democracy works, what some of its successes and failures have been, and why religious communities are still at the core of it. Stout is the author of four books including “Blessed Are the Organized: Grassroots Democracy in America” and serves on the editorial boards of “Theology Today and Contemporary Pragmatism.” He is a graduate of Brown University and holds a doctorate from Princeton.

For information, contact the CEJ at [email protected] or 805-493-3694.