Congressman Carbajal’s Annual Lompoc Breakfast

September 20, 2017 from 8:30 am - 10:30 am

Congressman Carbajal invites veterans to his Annual Lompoc Veterans Breakfast on Wednesday, September 20th at 8:30 am. The breakfast will take place at Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E Locust Avenue, Lompoc.
Please RSVP to (805) 730–1710.

 

