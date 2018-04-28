Calendar » Connect!- Breast Cancer Patient or Survivor?

April 28, 2018 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Join us to discover FREE or low cost breast cancer survivor retreats, useful resources such as resume writing, and scholarship opportunities to attend various themed retreats.

The Breast Cancer Resource Center is hosting a free 2 hr. workshop on how to apply to attend healing and inspiring adventures to invigorate your survivorship.

Guest speaker Kari Weber-Advocate and Breast Cancer Survivor