Connie Moretti presents at SB Genealogical Society Monthly Meeting

May 18, 2013 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

Connie Walton Moretti presents “Open to the Public - Online Resources from the DAR”. She is the author of four genealogy or history related books, including the award winning Brigadier General Tyree H. Bell, Forrest’s Fighting Lieutennant. She now works as a genealogy professional with a specialty in American lineage. Connie is the former editor of the South Bay Cities Genealogical Society Newsletter and past President and historian general of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.