Connie Moretti presents at SB Genealogical Society Monthly Meeting
Connie Walton Moretti presents “Open to the Public - Online Resources from the DAR”. She is the author of four genealogy or history related books, including the award winning Brigadier General Tyree H. Bell, Forrest’s Fighting Lieutennant. She now works as a genealogy professional with a specialty in American lineage. Connie is the former editor of the South Bay Cities Genealogical Society Newsletter and past President and historian general of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
Event Details
- Starts: May 18, 2013 9:30am - 12:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street
- Website: http://sbgen.org/events.php