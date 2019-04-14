Calendar » Conover Classic Charity Pool Tournament

April 14, 2019 from 11:30 am - 3:30 pm

In honor of Pete, join us for a charity pool tournament. All proceeds from the event will benefit The Mental Wellness Center, a local non-profit organization that recognizes mental illness is a community matter affecting us all. Providing education and support, they are dedicated to meeting the immediate and future needs of our Youth, Adults, Families, and the greater Community. Mental Wellness Center works towards the day mental health is considered as essential as physical health and stigma is a belief of the past.

Our day will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a memorial program in Pete's honor. The pool tournament and silent auction will begin immediately following the memorial.

The tournament will be a single elimination, Texas Express 8-ball tournament. Texas Express 8-ball rules are the same as regular 8-ball rules, except only 9 balls are used (8-ball, 4 solids, 4 stripes).

Everyone is welcome, even if you are not planning on playing in the pool tournament. For a small, charitable entrance donation of $20, that will benefit the Mental Wellness Center, you will receive a drink ticket and appetizers graciously donated by Dargan's Irish Pub & Restaurant.

For those playing in the pool tournament, your entrance donation is included in your tournament entrance fee of $40. In addition, you will receive a tournament t-shirt.